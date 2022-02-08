In WI and across the nation National Guard personnel and some active duty military have been used to assist the dealing with the issue of coronavirus. Units were and still are helping with immunizations, hospitals, trucking and nursing homes. All this is a proud accomplishment for the people in those units but in an era of enemies of the us lifestyle it would be wise for Americans to make certain civilian professions can get these jobs done when guard persons or the active military is needed in a “full emergency” instead of what with the virus has been a “bad situation.”
Daniel Schacht
US Army – Air Force Retired
