Gas here in Eau Claire, WI went down 20 cents in the last couple days. Thank you, Joe Biden, for fighting the big Gas and Oil companies that have been taking advantage of the turmoil in the world to make money. We the people realize that the only reason gas prices went up recently was because gas and oil companies knew they could make a quick buck. And they knew they could count on some uneducated Americans to completely miss that fact. But we Amery folk aren’t that easily fooled by big corporations’ greed. God bless America!
Robb Weaver
Eau Claire (Former Amery resident)
