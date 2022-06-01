“When it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over,” said Biden (1). It’s refreshing for Biden to admit our gas prices are a result of his policies!
I would suggest he change policy and stop worrying about fossil fuels used for transportation which is 25% of our energy in the form of petroleum. We should do research to minizine the disadvantages of electric vehicles by increasing battery power storage and reducing battery charge time.
Instead, I would concentrate on the 10% of petroleum, 34% Natural gas and 10% coal we use for home heating and electricity that makes up 54% of the energy we use from fossil fuels and does not require a battery. (2)
I would propose an all of the above energy and conservation approach to reducing carbon in the atmosphere.
Can we use smart grid power technology to reduce energy needs and increase generation capacity to avoid rolling blackouts in summer?
This would require a significant increasing in the 9% we currently get form nuclear power. Since we all know the wind doesn’t always blow and the sun doesn’t always shine.
We need to review the use of ethanol with the war in Ukraine causing food shortages is it really smart to convert food that might feed people into fuel?
This would also mean more work on tidal, geothermal, biomass waste, hydroelectric as well as solar and wind for more energy alternatives.
We should also do more research on carbon sequestration. Can we change agricultural practices to get and keep more carbon in our top soil? Can we use our non-carbon emitting energy, when we have excess power to removing carbon from the atmosphere?
Biden administration by creating an artificial shortage of petroleum to increase the price of fuel that ripples through the economy making us all poorer is not the answer. I hope the Democrats will quickly realize lowering our standard of living is especially hard on the poor and change their policies on the environment.
1 Backlash as Biden Says High Gas Prices Are Part of ‘Incredible Transition’ (msn.com)
2 U.S. energy facts explained - consumption and production - U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)
Terry Guanella
Amery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.