There are several causes that all came together about the same time. Dealing with shortage problems has no quick fixes, and the entire world is suffering the same problems. The consequences are going to be difficult for several years, in all countries. EU just announced GDP was going to decline. Heating costs are going to increase worldwide. Most products are delivered by trucks. Before the pandemic, US had a shortage of 60,000 drivers. During the pandemic, many drivers retired or died. Long-time drivers are changing jobs due to long hours and away from home.
Oil and gas companies predicted early in 2020 that the pandemic would create a prolonged recession, so companies and investors limited investment in oil and gas industry and these companies shutdown production. Because of the stimulus program in the US and western nations, the economy started to recover faster than the oil and gas industry and these industries could not keep up with demand in 2021. Once a business, factory, industry slows down or closes, it takes longer for them to reopen or resume normal activities, sometimes more than year.
The world started to move to cleaner energies and started to shutdown nuclear and coal industries faster than building clean energy. The pandemic worsened the situation as many clean energy plants closed until it was safe for workers. Shipments from China, largest producer of wind turbine and solar panels, were delayed due to the pandemic. After the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant disaster in early 2011, Germany closed its nuclear plant which provided 30% of Germany’s energy needs. Most countries didn’t coordinate or have long-term plans in shifting to newer energy or taking into consideration unforeseen problems, like the pandemic. Great Britain shutdown their gas storage facilities for unexplained reasons, leaving no buffer. About the same time, Britain left the EU (BREXIT) that resulted in customs checks for imports and exports, which slowed port enter, and foreign drivers left. BREXIT cost Britain 2% - 2.5% GPD. Now Britain and other countries are considering visas and training for foreign truck drivers, most likely from Africa and Middle East. Natural gas is ½ the pollution of other natural resources. Russia is the largest supplier in Europe. The US has world’s largest supply today, over 100 years worth. But it must be liquefied to export, long-term investment. We will always need a balance of clean and somewhat dirty energy.
Cheryl Moskal
(previous area resident)
Denver, CO
(0) comments
