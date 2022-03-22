I have known Mike Rust for over 40 years. He is running for Polk County Supervisor in District 6 on April 5th.
Mike has spent 34 years as a Health Benefits Counselor in Polk County. He has saved Polk County government and taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in health care costs; with more savings being added each month. He has targeted additional systemic changes, especially in the arena of mental health care that will save the county and its families many thousands more. He has brought hundreds of thousands of dollars of private, state, and federal grants and contracts to Polk County, saved Polk County taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars by initiating a program transferring first month jail inmate medical care costs to insurance companies, and currently serves as a member of the Governor’s Health Care Enrollment Task Force with the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and the Department of Health Services.
Mike Rust does his homework, and speaks with intelligence and conviction. He knows our workings and our problems. He would be an excellent person to place on our County Board. Visit MikeRust.org.
Thomas Kessler, Amery
Paid Political Letter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.