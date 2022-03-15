On October 28 of last year, more than 200 people testified against the redistricting maps proposed by the Legislature. Only two legislative party leaders testified in favor. They said the maps had been drawn to protect incumbents–as if holding office should be a lifelong, unchallenged position.
After the governor vetoed those maps, the state Supreme Court said they would use a “least change” criterion. Maps that moved the fewest people from district to district would be favored.
The Wisconsin Constitution states that district maps should be drawn to be contiguous and compact, and as much as possible, to respect political boundaries such as cities, counties, and wards. Nothing about protecting incumbents or least change.
Now the state Supreme Court has spoken. While I am glad they chose the slightly-more-fair maps submitted by Governor Evers in response to the least-change criterion, those maps are still based on gerrymandered maps drawn in secret ten years ago.
We need maps that are fair for everybody. We need a Supreme Court that places the Constitution and fairness above partisanship. We have made a small step in the right direction for our voices to be heard and our communities to get the attention they need. Together, we can continue forging this path to fair maps for Wisconsin.
David Fodroczi
Osceola
