We moved to Amery March 27, 2002, and during the period March 2002 to March 2022, I tried to follow the local governmental budgets, being Polk County, Amery School District, Amery City and Black Brook Township. I am a CPA and my firm’s audit client base consisted of cities, counties, state government, school districts, townships and utilities. I found that my suggestions for better financial and budget reporting to the public were always accepted in all cases except Amery School District.
I found that Amery School District would not present a budget and actual results in a format that would show the detailed costs groups that make up the total budget. Finally, the three Administrators during the period agreed to put some documents on the school website, but never in a format that the public could see the costs that that make up the annual budget. I all cases their explanation was that they were following state law. The state law requires that they publish an annual budget and that is it. Sometime during the years the DPI suggested a budget format that they could use, but it did not show any thing regarding the cost of the major items that make up the annual budget, that a lay person could understand.
First, I want to repeat as I have always said, is that the District has a very good accounting system and an excellent accounting staff.
Starting in 2012, I tried to find out want the individual costs items were, and the Administrators and Boards wouldn’t provide them to me. I then asked the DPI for help and they furnished me Amery’s 54-page DPI Budget Form PL 1504. With this form and 100 plus hours I was able to prepare a budget with three years of comparable figures. When the Board would not print it in the Free Press I purchased a page in the paper and had printed it in the October 16, 2012 paper. I think for a dollar the Free Press could provide you a copy of the page 6A.
Most of the years, I have put together a like Budget format and sent it to the Administration and sometimes to the Board and never was able to get them to publish it.
In 2017 and 2018, when the District wanted to have the public voted on an increase in the general property levy, I wrote letters to the Editor and Administration suggesting they should go for a $10.0 million or so bond issue so they could get the money immediately and proceed to get the classrooms, labs and other building needs upgraded and if they needed more money they could come back to the public and for an increase. Also, during 2017-18, with low inflation and interest rates they could accomplish more and then spreading it over a period with than with an increased levy. I also again suggested that they use my suggested format, so the public would know what the cost items are that make up the budget.
So, I hope now the public understands my position that the present $35.0 million bond issue is not the way to go but vote down the $35.0 bond issue and have them come back with a $10-20.0 million issue and they would still have the $1.9 million increase to use for other purposes.
Thanks to all the people who have thanked me for providing the public information as to what has been happening and suggesting other ways to provide the children an education.
Dennis Carson, Black Brook
Paid Political Letter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.