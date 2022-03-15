Chair’s responsibility to inform the public.
Every 2 years in April we have the local election for County Board Supervisors. The County Board is responsible for handling a 70 million dollar annual budget with approximately 27 million discretionary dollars. It is a great responsibility that most supervisors take very seriously. These are your tax dollars, not a piggy bank to be used by individual supervisors to push their own agenda, while ignoring what is in the best interest for the entire County. As a Board we develop new policy and correct old policy when the old policy no longer serves the best interest of our constituents. The Board has the final say on policy that is developed in its various subcommittees: Health and Human Services, Environmental Services, General Government (Finance), Public Safety-Public Works and the Executive. The full Board also directly supervises the performance of the County Administrator. In my humble opinion, our County has stayed on the right path with solid policy for the last 10 years, improving the lives of Polk County residents, businesses, and tourists. I believe our County has never been in better shape so let’s keep a good thing going.
That is not to say that there are not significant challenges facing Polk County. Some of these challenges are out of our control; however, other challenges are preventable. For example, we currently have a small group of extremist ACTIVISTS that live among us. One sits on our current Board and is campaigning to elect more extremists. Please do not misunderstand the meaning of these words. I am not suggesting that simply because these folks do not share my policy viewpoints that they are bad for the County. I welcome diverse viewpoints and have even had my own opinion change on policy when I have engaged in healthy debates with other supervisors. No, these Activists are a different breed. I have watched as they twist the truth and blatantly lied to the People of Polk County in an effort to push their policies through. They have used fear mongering, even going as far as to spread rumors that I have personal ties to foreign hog farmers who are bent on destroying the way of life in Polk County. This is my home, where I have raised my children, where I run my company. Why would I actively work to harm my neighbors? The current County Board has not allowed these Activists to influence policy, we must keep it that way. These activists had control over the board in the past and that nearly bankrupted our County.
Have you heard the rumor that a factory hog farm is coming to Polk County? Have you heard that snowmobiles want to run walkers and bikers off of our railbed trails? I bet you have and these are just two examples of the FALSE statements made by these Activists simply because they think these lies will push through their own personal agenda, with no regard for the fear they are causing many of our citizens. One of the local activists recently said, “I’m bringing a dead baby pig in a bucket to your County Board meeting.” He was told if he did this, he would be arrested and he was. Quite simply the clearest example of “disorderly conduct” I can think of. Turned out after his arrest his bucket was found to be full of corn. He then used this moment to say he was being targeted. Why would law enforcement arrest someone for bringing in corn to the government building? Well, because he said it was a rotting, smelly, dead baby pig! He made a threat like that and then wanted to be seen as a martyr. Clearly, their bad behavior and manipulative tactics know no bounds. They are blinded by their passion and are willing to say and do anything to promote their agenda-- not a good choice for the County Board Supervisors’ job. These activists want to change Polk County by stopping access for us to our trail systems and shutting down agriculture as local family farms need to grow. Supervisor Middleton from Osceola Township along with her friend, Lisa Doer from district #3 Laketown, Sterling, portions of Eureka and Luck and others are running with the support of their friends. If they are elected to the board, the most extremist activists in the County will be setting policy and spending your tax dollars.
Let’s keep us on the right path! One activist on our Board is too many. It’s up to the public to keep extremist activists off our County Board with their policies that will hurt our beautiful County.
A vote against these extremists is a vote for keeping Polk County rural, supporting our men and women who put their lives on the line every day as law enforcement officers, for economic and educational opportunity for our families. I have faith in our community! Thank you, in advance, for making the right choice!
Chris Nelson District #4
Village of Milltown, Village of Balsam Lake, Town of Milltown
Paid political letter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.