Just wanted to share a few facts. Gas is down another $0.10 recently, despite the incredible disruption caused by the Russian War. But regardless, why would any good Christian complain about gas prices when they know full well why gas went up. And assuming you have seen the horrific actions of Russia against innocent civilians, a few less bucks at the pump is not worth letting Russia commit war crimes. Still don’t understand why Trump Republicans love Putin despite his sick murderous war. Also, the unemployment rate is at 3.6% today as opposed to 14.7% under Trump. Still don’t understand why Republicans want to go back to 14.7% unemployment. Over the 4 years Trump was president, the US lost 2.9 million jobs. Not only did he not create any jobs, he lost 2.9 million jobs. Don’t understand why republicans want to decrease jobs. Trump increased the national debt by $8 trillion in just 4 years. All of the 44 presidents prior to him combined generated $19.5 trillion of debt, but he alone increased the national debt by an additional $8 trillion. I really don’t understand why republicans want to increase the national debt so much.
Robb Weaver
Eau Claire (Former Amery resident)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.