During the 8/8 Clear Lake school board meeting a member of the library committee confirmed to the board some of the reading materials on the Sora Reading App contained LGBTQ topics and characters. One of the board members stated his opinion that any reference to LGBTQ topics was harmful to students. This is a very disturbing statement and it runs counter the statutory requirements of WI schools to be safe and supportive environments for ALL students. By stating that the mere access to LGBTQ materials is harmful sends a very powerful and clear message to students and faculty that students and adults who identify as LGBTQ are unwelcome and unsafe in CL Schools. LGBTQ students are bullied at much greater rates than other students and suicide rates are 4-5 times higher. Whether the current school board wants to acknowledge it or not there are LGBTQ students enrolled in CL. It is the duty and obligation of a school board and admin to provide a learning environment where ALL students are safe, accepted, and seen for who they are, and this includes allowing students to determine their preferred names and pronouns. If board members don’t understand this obligation it is time for them to set down. I would recommend that the admin disband the library committee while trusting the judgement and professionalism of their librarian, and invest instead in hiring a diversity, equality and inclusion coordinator to train our school board before we become another Texas or Florida.
Peter Wieczorek
(0) comments
