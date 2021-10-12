One should factcheck on the debt ceiling. The truth is that raising “the debt ceiling limit” pays for costs of programs that were approved in the past, legal obligations. The US has never defaulted on its obligations in the past. The debt ceiling has been lifted.
Republicans have voted to increase the debt ceiling limit, 29 times during Republican years and 19 times during Democratic years since 1960. During that time, there have been 32 years of Republicans and 27 years of Democrats in the White House. During the Trump administration the debt ceiling was raised three (3) times, by almost $7.8 Trillion. Trump saw the fastest rate of increase of the national debt than any other modern President. During Reagan’s 8 years in office, the debt ceiling was lifted 17 times, the most times. The raising of the debt ceiling has always been bi-partisan as Congress realized the severe economic damage to the economy if they did not pay for programs and debts of the past. The debt ceiling limit should not be used as a political football to damage the party in office.
Today, the government continues to borrow money to pay for policies that Trump signed into law, such as the 2017 tax cuts geared at big business and wealthy earners.
Dennis Klinkhamer
Clear Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.