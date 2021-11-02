I know COVID-19 killed my trust of public health authorities! The letter from the chief medical officers and CEOs of area hospitals asked all to get vaccinated because it was safe and effective yet also said we all whether vaccinated or unvaccinated need to wear masks indoors.
Leads to the question if you are no different than the unvaccinated how effective is the vaccine? According to my research I’ve found Moderna vaccine was 94.1% J&J was 66.3% effective and in general reducing the risk of COVID-19, including severe illness by 90%.(1) However Dr. Jay Bhattacharya pointed out in a banned YouTube video that this protection wanes over time resulting in the vaccine not stopping vaccinated people from spreading or catching COVID, while the vaccine did a good job or protecting the individual from COVID it didn’t do very well in protecting the public. (2)
It seems the media is covering for our public health authorities to make the case the vaccine as safe. As an example, the suppressed article of The Guardian that showed Dr. Tracy Hoeg estimated the rate of myocarditis after two shots of Pfizer vaccine to be 162.2 cases per million for healthy boys aged 12 to 15 and the rate of hospitalization from COVID for this same group at 44 per million. (3) Makes you wonder what else they are hiding! We know nothing is absolutely safe. Example the flu shot has about .5 deaths per million and the COVID vaccine has 35 deaths per million. (4)
They tell us to wear simple cloth masks. However, the Washington examiner reports “14 RCTs that have tested the effectiveness of masks, three no statistically significant evidence but might be useful. The other eleven suggest that masks are either not effective or actually counterproductive.” (5)
I hope our public health authorities can explain why Deaths in the U.S. are 29% higher than even in Sweden which didn’t take any action for a long time. (6) and why in Canada had little over 100 deaths per million and the US had 200 deaths per million. (7)
Truly makes you wonder why Biden would mandate a vaccine that is not effective at protecting the public from COVID! He needs to stop treating us as subjects but as citizens with liberty who can make wise decisions if provided good information.
3 https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/10/boys-more-at-risk-from-pfizer-jab-side-effect-than-COVID-suggests-stud
5 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/do-masks-actually-work-the-best-studies-suggest-they-dont
6 https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/10/13/923253681/americans-are-dying-in-the-pandemic-at-rates-far-higher-than-in-other-countries
Terry Guanella
Amery
