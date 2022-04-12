The Amery Woman’s club has a $1,000 scholarship available to a woman who is enrolling in or returning to a program of higher education (not immediately following high school graduation). We refer to it as a nontraditional scholarship.
The nontraditional scholarship is based on financial need, as well as clearly defined goals, and an essay or letter describing how continued education will improve the woman’s life and her community. The funds may be used for tuition, books, child care or transportation.
We encourage you to apply If you are a female who lives or works in the Amery School District, is in need of financial help to attend an accredited college, university, technical college or other accredited post-secondary training to complete an undergraduate program. Applications and complete details about requirements are available at www.amerywomansclub.com. Completed applications must be postmarked by May 31, 2022.
Julie Riemenschneider
Amery Woman’s Club
Scholarship Committee
