I started to follow the County Board of Supervisors, the Executive Committee and other county meetings after hearing the concerns of a number of Polk County residents that I know..
Recently I noticed on the last couple Board of Supervisors meeting agendas it only stated the closed session concerned litigation, on some previous meeting agendas the closed session subject matter was indicated such as the Lime Quarry or a Fair Ground matter. I emailed the individuals responsible for the Board of Supervisors agendas wanting to know why the subject matter was indicated on some of the agendas but not lately. Another question was, are the county supervisors informed as to what or who the closed session pertains to prior to the meeting, or do they go into a closed session without knowing any details more than what has been put on the meeting agenda.
Doesn’t the public have the right to know more than it just concerns some litigation matter?
My questions are simple and should not have been difficult to answer, yet no direct answers were received, other than each person that I contacted within the county’s administration or on the board were not able to provide answers to both of these questions. My opinion is that THE LACK OF INFORMATION LEADS TO MISINFORMATION.
If you are interested in Polk County politics, I suggest you go on YouTube and watch the Executive Committee Meeting of February 10, 2022. Watching this meeting, will answer what the closed session litigation matter was in January’s Board of Supervisor meeting.
It may also influence who you may want to vote for or support in the upcoming election.
Charles Bents
St. Croix Falls
