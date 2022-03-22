Last week’s Amery Free Press contained a disappointing letter to the Editor. The letter’s author, a member of the Polk County Board of Supervisors, resorted to labeling people (name calling).
In today’s polarized political landscape it is especially important to remain civil, listen, respect each other and negotiate issues. Labeling people indicates behavior that lacks civility, and an inability to listen with an open mind. I have not ever seen that behavior form consensus and move forward with other people who have different views.
Please vote in April. And please choose candidates who can listen with an open mind, find the areas upon which we agree, and negotiate for the best outcomes for Polk County citizens rather than those who resort to behavior that is not civil, not respectful, not on issues, nor productive.
Thank you,
Judith Keppers
