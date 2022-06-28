After reading the article in the June 21st Free Press regarding the new City Center I felt I have to write my thoughts, when I come to the line “this is the best thing for Amery” and “all our services will be in one building downtown”. I thought, how many people really care all services are in the same building. Then I read the part how much this new City Center cost. By my math over seven million dollars.
It made me think how I would spend seven million dollars for “the best thing for Amery”. My first project would be a development at Soldier Field. This project would include a large outdoor swimming pool and indoor pool. The indoor pool area would include an exercise area. This area would also include an apartment complex. With the funds left, if any, I would construct more housing in or near the city. I really believe these projects along with our fine school and present and future industrial opportunities would help encourage young families to say in or relocate to Amery.
Tom Hansen
Amery
