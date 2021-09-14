I want to comment on the ongoing bullying in society, that results in children at school being bullied. In society people are being bullied for not getting vaccinated, or not being a democrat or a republican or being a trump supporter. It's ridiculous, no one is allowed to have a difference of opinions. And the kids are seeing it and the schools are not doing anything to stop the bullying. My friend’s child (who is autistic) got told by a class mate to jump out the bus window, while the bus was moving. Another child witnessed it and brought it to an adult's attention and the whole incident was brushed aside. Now this poor child has been suffering for years at the hands of bullies. The school in Clayton does nothing! And if you think Clear Lake or Amery is different? Your wrong. I personally have dealt with Clear Lake and bullying and another friend dealt with it in Amery. Nothing is being done!
I'm sorry but both the child and the parent need to be held accountable for the child's actions. In my case the bully told his family that my son was bullying him, wrong, the school did nothing to protect my son and in fact my son got punished for defending himself. We the parents need to stand up and demand the schools actually follow their own policy of no tolerance for bullying!
Stop the bullying in our schools, make our schools safe.
Tracy Peterson
Clayton, WI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.