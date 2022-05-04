Thank you, Amery Community! The Amery Woman's Club recently completed the Spring 2022 Community Blood Drive together with the American Red Cross. This latest drive collected 133 pints of blood over 2 days. Every pint of blood can save up to 3 lives, so your generous donations of 133 pints helps as many as 399 patients in need! To quote our Red Cross liaison Shannon Metcalf, "That's AMAZING"!!
This blood drive, as always, was a community wide effort. Special thanks to Pastor Ruehlow for providing Our Saviors Lutheran Church as the donation site and to the women of the Amery Woman's Club for volunteering to call each of the donors, schedule appointments and to greet and register donors at the drive. In addition, the women provided delicious homemade cookies for the donors. Dicks Market donated various grocery items and Duane Riley from the Lions Club set up and took down furniture at the Churches Fellowship Hall both before and after the drive. The Amery Free Press, Northwest Communications and WPCA Radio helped with publicizing the drive and many area businesses allowed us to put up posters. We thank everyone for contributing to a very successful Blood Drive!
Members of the Amery Woman's Club volunteered over 160 hours for this worthwhile cause. Most importantly, the residents of our community and surrounding communities took time out of their busy schedules to donate lifesaving blood. THANK YOU!
Sincerely,
Margo Nelson
Sheeran Gallagher
Mary Davis
