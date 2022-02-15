Topic of interest on agenda – Proposed Dog Kennel at 376 95th Street, Anna & Bryan Melberg Residence.
Proposed Dog Kennel will be a full-time business, boarding 20-40 dogs, and may or may not include an additional dog grooming business.
Pending approval of proposed business as it was presented to the township board dictates the rezoning of a portion of the property at 376 95th Street from agricultural/residential (RA5) to Commercial, if approved an irreversible zoning change. Detail of note; a dog kennel is classified as an Agricultural business in Polk County and does not require Commercial zoning. The request for rezoning to commercial is unique to this case and a deviation from how a new agricultural business application would typically be handled. If the property gets approved for B3 commercial zoning it stays that way, regardless of who owns the property or if there is a dog kennel operating there or not. Below is a partial list of businesses that qualify for B3 Commercial (as they appear in Polk Co. Zoning Code of Ordinances, Section 42-82 & 42-84 Small Business and Commercial District B-3) and could be operated at 376 95th Street if rezoned:
Commercial buildings and uses, including, but not limited to:
-Appliance sales/service
-Antique stores
-Bars/taverns
-Bowling alleys
-Business and professional offices/clinics
-Car washes
-Convenience stores
-Firework stands
-Funeral homes
-Gas stations
-Indoor storage facilities
-Laundromat
-Liquor store
-Marine sales and service
-Motels/hotels
-Music and musical instrument sales and service
-Radio, televisions, and other electronics sales and service
-Restaurant, drive-in food service, supper club, and catering
-Truck stop
-Theater
-Veterinarians
There may be one single-family dwelling unit on the premises, either attached or detached in connection with any of the above uses.
Conditional uses. The following conditional uses are permitted:
-Breweries, brewpubs, wineries
-Outdoor storage facilities
-Other similar and compatible use as determined by the environmental services committee
*Key Point - A ‘NO’ vote by the board to rezone the property as Commercial B3 is NOT a ‘no’ to a dog kennel, it would simply mean the property would need to be rezoned as Agriculture 10 District (A1) properly to accommodate the proposed small Agricultural business as stated in Polk Co. Zoning Code of Ordinances Section 42-240.
Black Brook Township members are encouraged to attend and voice their opinions, and/or contact the Town Board with questions or concerns.
Adam Donnelly
Black Brook Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.