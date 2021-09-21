Publisher Tom Stangl in his article: A shift is underway of September 14, 2021 stated “We also need an amnesty to allow illegal immigrants a path to become taxpayers.” Can you imagine how many more people would cross the border? Already estimates are that a million people have crossed the border this year and another million will cross in the remainder of the year? Does Mr. Stangl support an open border as we have now? Doesn’t he care about all the fentanyl deaths? Data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed that the total weight of fentanyl seized at the southwestern border in the first quarter has seen a 233% increase from this same time last year. (1) I would hope he would care about the criminal element that cross our border like the gang members of MS13. I know the elite like illegal aliens because they can employ them at lower cost than citizens. I don’t think it is fair to bring in millions of illegal aliens to compete with our own low skill workers and lower their wages. Considering that many of those workers are black and brown is this open border policy somewhat part of our structural racism? Why does Mr. Stangl support a lawless system doesn’t he believe in the rule of law?
I have a better suggestion. We finish the wall making the border as secure as possible to stop illegal aliens, criminals and drugs from entering the country to the best of our ability. We have legal immigration where we vet people and allow them based on a merit system to enter the country to fill jobs where we have shortages in this country so we promote growth and not lower wages for our citizens.
The shift that is underway is in the $3.5 trillion budget proposal and among the most progressive items in the bill includes increasing the number of available green cards and amnesty for illegal immigrants.(2) The real goal is to make illegal aliens into citizens with the vast majority voting Democratic. The resulting 13 to 30 million additional votes would flip Texas and Florida from Republican to Democratic states, putting the Democrats in control of our nation to build their Socialist utopia.
Terry Guanella
Amery, WI
