Thank you to the Amery Community for stopping by our Amery Band Booster Car Wash in July and supporting the band program at our schools! And thank you to Slumberland for letting us use their water and space. Students and parents were pleased that we were kept busy washing cars and we love hearing why people stopped - from having kids or grandkids in the program to having been in Amery band themselves back in the day to just driving by and stopping to support the kids. Band Boosters purchased two new banners this year - look for them at the Fall Festival Parade! And we are already saving up to help the next group of band students go on their high school band trip. We have one more car wash on August 20th from 9 am to 1 pm on the South side of the Slumberland parking lot, so please come out and support our great band program!
Amery Band Boosters
