August 7 & 8 at 7:00pm, the people of the St. Croix Valley will have a wonderful opportunity!
Auditions will be held at the ArtBarn in Osceola for the classic play, “Harvey.” We will be looking for 6 women and 6 men, aged mid 20’s and up (we need some senior citizens!). There are big parts and little parts......literally something for everyone. The production will run September 23 - 26.
Community Theater is my favorite theater.....where you see your friends and neighbors, classmates and teachers, your community doctors, dentists, police officers, fire fighters, clergy, store clerks and business owners all working together to present a professional, entertaining play.
It is a chance to try something new and step out of your comfort zone. And these wonderful theater presentations require more than just actors! We need set builders, costumers, ushers, concession workers, light and sound booth people, people doing props...... It is a huge community effort!! And then of course - we need people to come and watch the show.
We are hoping to see a great turnout at auditions - for people who want to be onstage and who want to work offstage. If you’d like to take part but can’t be at auditions - please contact me!
