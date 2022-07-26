August 7 & 8 at 7:00pm, the people of the St. Croix Valley will have a wonderful opportunity!

Auditions will be held at the ArtBarn in Osceola for the classic play, “Harvey.” We will be looking for 6 women and 6 men, aged mid 20’s and up (we need some senior citizens!). There are big parts and little parts......literally something for everyone. The production will run September 23 - 26.

