I’d like to thank the employees of the Amery Library for making library resources so available during this difficult time. With an easy-to-use request system and curbside service, my family has been able to continue checking out books without interruption, even when public access to the building has been limited. The staff’s knowledge and helpfulness, along with a wide breadth of resources the library offers is extraordinary. It was one of the factors in our decision to move from the Twin Cities to Wisconsin.
Cynthia Sherar
Apple River Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.