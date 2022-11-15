Since the pandemic, families have faced many unimaginable challenges. One challenge they didn’t have to be concerned about was the assurance that their children would be fed through the free school breakfast and lunch programs. Specifically, families didn’t have to worry about the household income eligibility requirements that base if their children can have free or reduced lunch as these free federal government programs did not have those requirements. This year, students across the country have gone back to pre-pandemic school lunch programs. According to Feeding America, in Wisconsin alone, 1 out of 8 children face hunger. With the aid ending, students and their families are now facing pre-pandemic struggles at even higher costs than before.
Some may not think that free meals for students are important but, while schools received the federal aid, they were able to see how students and educators benefit from free meals. A free meal to the student benefits their learning, just like basic classroom supplies such as a textbook benefits an educator. Providing school meals not only reduces childhood hunger, but also supports student learning, improves behavior, reduces tardiness, and can contribute to their positive physical and mental health. With the lingering challenges of the pandemic, families are facing higher costs in their everyday living expenses at the pump, in the grocery store, etc. Now is not the time to take a step backwards.
Allison Schleusner
Amery
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota Graduate Student
