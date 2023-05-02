The Amery Woman’s Club recently completed the Spring 2023 American Red Cross Blood Drive. This latest drive collected 95 pints of blood over 2 days. Every pint of blood can save up to 3 lives, so your generous donations of 95 pints helps as many as 285 patients in need! This blood drive, as always, was a community- wide effort. Special thanks to Pastor Ruehlow for providing Our Savior's Lutheran Church as the donation site and to the women of the Amery Woman's club for volunteering to call, schedule and greet donors at the drive. In addition, the women provided delicious homemade cookies for the donors. Dicks Market donated various grocery items and Duane Riley from the Lions Club set up and took down furniture at the Churches Fellowship Hall both before and after the drive. The Amery Free Press, Northwest Communications and WPCA Radio helped with publicizing the drive and many area businesses allowed us to put up posters. Thank you everyone for contributing to a very successful Blood Drive!
Most importantly the residents of our community and surrounding communities took time out of their busy schedules to donate life-saving blood. Thank you!!
Our next blood drive will be on Monday, October 2nd from 12-6 and Tuesday, October 3rd from 12-6 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Please consider being a donor and register online.
Thank you,
Margo Nelson, Patty Lundell and Brooke Christensen
