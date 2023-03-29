“In just a few weeks Wisconsin voters will head to the polls and make one of the most consequential choices: electing a state supreme court justice. In normal times this would not be a notable election – who cares what lawyer-in-a-robe sits on the highest court in the land?
But these are not normal times.
This time the choice couldn’t be more stark: it pits one candidate that appreciates the constitutional restrictions placed on jurists and believes the controversial issues of our time are best decided democratically, with another candidate that believes democracy is only acceptable to the extent it enacts laws with which she and her likeminded comrades agree.
Reelecting Justice Kelly to the bench will ensure the court will respect the constitutional limits to its own power and leave law making in the hands of our duly elected representatives; electing his opponent will guarantee a group of 7 judges will decide what laws may govern Wisconsinites.
On April 4, I urge everyone to decide who would best represent the will of the people: the assembly and senate, constitutionally empowered to reflect the will of the people in the laws it passes, or a cadre of insulated judges who think they know better than our law makers. Please reelect Justice Dan Kelly, who respects and honors Wisconsin’s constitution and separation of powers.”
