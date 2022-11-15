  1. Divide the national philosophically
  2. Foment racial strife
  3. Cause distrust of police authority
  4. Swarm the nations borders indiscriminately and unconstitutionally
  5. Engender the military to weaken it
  6. Overburden citizens with more unfair taxation
  7. Encourage civil rioting and discourage accountability for all crime
  8. Control all balloting
  9. Control all media

This was printed in 1954.

