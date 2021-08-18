On Aug 12, 2021, the 2020 Census Data needed for drawing voting districts was released. This kicks off the redistricting efforts in WI that will establish voting district boundaries for the next ten years. In the past, district map drawing has been done in secrecy by politicians intent on advancing their political interests rather than what is best for WI. This time, thanks to our fair maps referendum, we have sent a clear message to Madison that we want a nonpartisan, open and transparent process for establishing our voting districts. We know this is important because when we draw fair maps, our communities are represented by leaders who know us, who represent our needs, and fight for the resources that our children and families need in order to thrive.
As you remember, in our Polk County referendum April, 2021, 61% of us voted to have a nonpartisan process for creating our district maps. Now is the time to call, email, tweet or write letters to your state legislators to insist on fairly drawn maps and to demand transparency through the process, reinforcing our referendum message. You can find your legislators by going to legis.wisconsin.gov.
To learn more about how we can bring Fair Maps to WI, visit piercecountygro.org.
