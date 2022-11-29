Recently, the Department of Defense awarded a $4 billion contract to Express Scripts and at the same time reduced the size of the retail pharmacy network!
Express Scripts, which owns its own mail-order and specialty pharmacy and is a direct competitor to independent pharmacies, has slashed payments to community pharmacies---thus making it nearly impossible for a pharmacy to be able to participate and serve our military and their families. THIS ACTION WILL TAKE PHARMACY CHOICES AWAY FROM YOU, AND FROM MILLIONS OF OTHER ACTIVE AND RETIRED MILITARY AND THEIR FAMILIES!!
What can you do?
1. Submit a complaint about Chet Johnson Drug ( or your pharmacy of choice ) being excluded from the TRICARE network by calling: 1-877-363-1303, or by sending an email to DOD.customer.relations@express-scripts.com.
2. Mail a hardcopy of your complaint directly to: Defense Health Agency,
Pharmaceutical Operations Directorate
7700 Arlington Blvd. Suite 5101
Falls Church, VA 22042-5101
3. Contact Senate District 10 senator Bob Stafsholt at: Tel: (608)266-7745-- email:Sen.Stafsholt@legis.wisconsin.gov OR mail: PO Box 7882 Madison, WI 53708
4. Contact Assembly District 26 representative Gae Magnafici at: Telephone (608) 267-2365--email: Rep.Magnafici@legis.wisconsin.gov , and by mail at: PO Box 8953, Madison, WI 54009
And finally: Share your story on social media, tagging @ MilitaryHealth, @TRICARE and @ExpressScripts in your posts~~~ PLUS--Submit a Letter To The Editor, just as I have done here, to your local newspaper, using 400 words or less. Don't forget to use your full name, your address, and phone number or your letter will not be published!
