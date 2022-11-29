Recently, the Department of Defense awarded a $4 billion contract to Express Scripts and at the same time reduced the size of the retail pharmacy network!

Express Scripts, which owns its own mail-order and specialty pharmacy and is a direct competitor to independent pharmacies, has slashed payments to community pharmacies---thus making it nearly impossible for a pharmacy to be able to participate and serve our military and their families. THIS ACTION WILL TAKE PHARMACY CHOICES AWAY FROM YOU, AND FROM MILLIONS OF OTHER ACTIVE AND RETIRED MILITARY AND THEIR FAMILIES!!

