Amery has an ordinance which requires clearing sidewalks within 24 hours of snowfall. I have a friend on S. Keller who has often come home from her second shift job and shoveled her sidewalk, only to awake the next day to find the snowplow had covered it up again. Due to the physical limitations of her age, she is no longer able to keep up with this winter’s excessive snowfall. For that reason, I have been assisting her with snow removal.
Unfortunately, by the time the plow-mound, driveway, ramp, and steps are cleared, my batteries need recharging before anything can be done about the rest of the sidewalk. Also, the city’s snowplows have piled so much snow, ice, and frozen slush onto the sidewalk, that it is more than my little snow blower can handle.
Our city should be reasonable and practical with its enforcement of their snow removal ordinance, as most of the snow and ice on the sidewalk is from their snowplow. Also, some people are not physically up to the task. In the past, snow had been plowed to the center of Keller Ave and removed. For some reason, they now seem to prefer plowing it onto the sidewalk for residents to remove.
Last Wednesday, my friend called to tell me a police officer had hand delivered a letter, stating that if the sidewalk was not cleared by 6:PM the following day, the city would do so and bill her. When I arrived, the officer was still making his way to other houses on the street delivering their warnings.
The letter from the city also included a copy of the ordinance, which also states that no one shall deposit significant amounts of snow or ice onto sidewalks. I should point out that in this, the city is in violation of its own ordinance. It was the snow, ice, and freezing slush, which the city plowed onto the sidewalk, that created the problem. If our city is going to bury the sidewalks, perhaps it is time for them to remove this ordinance and take responsibility for sidewalk snow removal. The city’s tractor/snow blower can handle the job, and likely could have done so in the time it took for the officer to deliver all those letters.
