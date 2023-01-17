Amery has an ordinance which requires clearing sidewalks within 24 hours of snowfall. I have a friend on S. Keller who has often come home from her second shift job and shoveled her sidewalk, only to awake the next day to find the snowplow had covered it up again. Due to the physical limitations of her age, she is no longer able to keep up with this winter’s excessive snowfall. For that reason, I have been assisting her with snow removal.

Unfortunately, by the time the plow-mound, driveway, ramp, and steps are cleared, my batteries need recharging before anything can be done about the rest of the sidewalk. Also, the city’s snowplows have piled so much snow, ice, and frozen slush onto the sidewalk, that it is more than my little snow blower can handle.

