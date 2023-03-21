2021 was a record profit year for Oil/Gas Companies, their executives, and shareholders. 2022 was more profitable. Profits = difference between sales price minus cost of doing businesses – all expenses, including salaries, bonuses, and executive perks. It’s not your local gas station making big dollars. These record profits are one of the reasons for inflation along with low interest rates and easy money. Oil/Gas companies invested less than 6% in development and investments. Compensation for Big Oil CEOs rose by nearly $45 million in 2021 over 2020. Other oil/gas executives also receive high compensation. 2022 compensation has not been reported yet; one can guess it will probably be better than 2021. 28 large oil/gas corporations like Exxon and Shell gave $394 million to their CEO’s in 2021, average pay $14,071,423. The top 14 CEOs’ bonuses total $31.8 million. Divided equally, which is not the case, averages $2,271,428. These Corporations wanted to pump profits, executive salaries, and stockholder profits at the expense of everyday Americans. This is capitalism at its worst, limited or no regulation. These corporations and executives received huge taxes cuts in the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act (TCJA). The decline in tax revenue (reduced taxes) from Corporations, executives, multimillionaires and billionaires contributed to the deficit and future deficits for years to come. The tax cuts went to increasing the economic/wealth divide, inequality, between the very rich and the rest of the population. The top 1% of wealthiest individually own 53.9% stock shares (Federal Reserve, CNBC 4/1/22). Companies and wealthy benefit greatly from military protection.
It is time for Big Oil/Gas to stop lying about Biden administrations’ energy policies as they sit on over 9000 wells not being drilled, quit blaming the Ukraine war and inflation to line their own pocketbooks. Many European governments are considering “windfall profit bills,” taxing these excess profits for all corporations/companies that have taken advantage of the pandemic to charge excess prices (price gouging), making executives and shareholders extremely wealthy. 2022 skyrocket profits: Exxon Mobil - $56 billion, Shell Oil - $40 billion, Chevron - $35.5 billion, BP - $28 billion. These Corporations donate hundreds of millions to politicians’ campaigns for lower taxes, deregulation. Let’s rescind the 2017 corporate/wealth tax cuts, rather than cutting benefits for our most vulnerable children and families, veterans, elderly, disabled. Corporations are in the business of making profits; democratic governments are in the business of serving the people.
