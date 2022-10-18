I’m amazed what people believe because of what some radio talk show, TV, or internet personalities tell them. Instead of fact checking for the truth and listening to investigative reporters, they take the biased word of these paid, privileged, wealthy, media personalities. They quickly parrot the same mistruths. In autocratic, fascist, or communist countries, it’s difficult or impossible to get various points of view and results of investigative reporting. In the U.S, we have choices, but many people don’t listen to a variety of fact-based news, like PBS, if it doesn’t fit the narrative they’ve been programmed to believe. People often seek affirmation rather than information. With the internet or downloading apps, one can listen to or read national or international news such as DW (German), BBC (British), NHK (Japan), France 24 (all in English) to understand the economy and world events that affect the U.S. Research issues on factcheck.org, Snopes.com: Ukraine War, Inflation, Crime, Stock Market fluctuations, Taxes, COVID, relief money, unemployment.
Due to space, I’m only addressing Ukraine War. On CBS morning news, once Trump National Security Advisor and Lt General H.R. McMaster discussed Ukraine War. He reminded us this is the first time since World War II that Europe has been attacked. Ronald Reagan would be horrified to hear some U.S. politicians and talk show personalities showing support for Russia’s Putin, condemning U.S. involvement in Ukraine’s defense, and suggesting that U.S. leave NATO. History shows several key U.S. figures friendly with Hitler as Hitler attacked sections of small countries figuring it wouldn’t affect us. Their actions emboldened Hitler and his destruction and annexation of numerous countries, leading to World War II. Hitler’s moves encouraged Japan’s Pearl Harbor attack. What would the world be like today if the U.S. didn’t join forces with European allies fighting Hitler? NATO, peacetime military alliance, created in 1949 to provide collective security, deter any rogue country’s expansionist plans and to promote democracy. Russia has more nuclear weapons than any country and a narcissistic strongman leader. It is important to understand history, good or bad. Listen to well researched documentaries by historians. Suggested DVDs: PBS “U.S. and the Holocaust,” available on-line or Wal-Mart. GreatCourses.com on various wars, autocratic leaders, historical leaders, and government types. The world is complicated. U.S. needs intelligent, rational politicians and public servants who understand history and other countries to make good decisions. We live in a global world.
