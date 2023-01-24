Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) 11 is made up of 39 school districts serving over 48,500 children in communities across northern and western Wisconsin.

Public education is a source of pride in Wisconsin. Experiences, opportunities and academic excellence within our public schools lead the nation. The ACT Exam is a nationwide objective measure of college and career readiness. High school students from our state consistently  perform at the highest levels on this important exam. Over 93% of Wisconsin’s Class of 2022 high school students took the ACT Exam. This level of participation is much higher than the national average. Wisconsin ranks #2 in academic outcomes for states where at least 90% of students took the ACT Exam (ACT.org).

