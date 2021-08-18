I have been disappointed with the way the Amery City Council has handled the “City Center” project. There were other, better ideas to address the city’s space needs. I am particularly concerned about the council’s dealings with the library and its board.
The council decided to move the library from its current location without the library board’s input, reduced the amount of space it had and put it on two different floors including the basement.
Blatant disregard of the library’s needs is evident in the most recent discussions and decisions involving the furnishing/shelving for their new space.
The Amery Library is a department of the City of Amery, just like the Police Department, the Fire Department, etc. The library board is comprised of unpaid volunteers, recommended by the Mayor and appointed by the City Council.
Initially, council members suggested that the library board put money toward the furnishings/shelving. How ridiculous of an idea was that? Think about it. The city council expected volunteers that they appointed to come up with the funds needed for the library furnishings. That would be comparable to asking the volunteer fire fighters to come up with the funds needed to purchase a new fire truck.
One council member stated, “If you don’t have any money in the game, you don’t have the same perspective…”. How many other city departments are being asked to come up with funding for their space?
Most recently, the council reluctantly approved $20,000 with one of the council members stating, “The question is what are we willing to commit to the library from the city’s taxpayer dollars to outfit the new library..”. Really, how many taxpayer dollars has the council already committed to purchase the old Bremer building and renovate it in spite of numerous objections from taxpayers.
It was the Mayor’s idea and City Council’s decision alone to move forward with the new City Center at a cost yet to be determined. I expect it will be a lot more than anticipated.
At a minimum, the council needs to pony up the funds to make this reduced library space usable by library goers.
If the council continues to treat the library as the ugly stepsister, then my advice to the library board is to take the $20,000, buy new shelves, and stack the rest of your books on the floor. Let’s see how long it takes before library users decide they have had enough of this current city council and replace them with people who can use common sense to make fair decisions.
That is how democracy works. We replace the people we elect with someone else if we think they aren’t doing their jobs. When it comes to the library, in my opinion, the council is not doing its job, period.
