Where do I start?
Everything Biden and the Democrats have done since they took control of our nation has been one disaster after another!
The southern border is still a catastrophe. Children are still being held in Obama era cages and some are still dying. Crickets from the media. Thousands of unvetted illegal aliens come here every week and no one is saying a word. Forget about COVID restrictions. Apparently, these rules only apply to US citizens.
The media continues to cover for the clueless fool in Washington and kackling Harris is even worse!
If the events in Afghanistan today are not enough to change your mind, then you should check a mirror to see where your head is! The death of US Marines and citizens was the direct result of the entire Biden Administration. First, they underestimated the enemy. Second, they did not have a plan! One serious blunder after another. Mistakes which a 2nd Lieutenant wouldn’t even make but our Commander and Chief and his generals are!
Biden and the entire Democratic party have American blood on their hands and lots of it. There is no excuse for this sort of stupidity.
But keep in mind, Biden’s DOJ is working on clearing Bergdahl from all charges of desertion and consorting with the enemy while our real fighting men and women are being killed because of incompetence of leadership!
It’s time to take action. We have to stop the insanity in Washington! Or is it just stupidity?
If you voted for Biden, you owe America an apology!
Thomas Wulf
New Richmond, WI
