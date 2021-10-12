People from all over Wisconsin have been abuzz about “gerrymandering” and fair maps for over a year. Voters and county boards from 56 counties have passed referendums and/or resolutions demanding a fair, nonpartisan process be established for decennial redistricting that is now underway. Hundreds of state citizens and community organizations have submitted proposed congressional, legislative and community of interest maps to the People’s Maps Commission (PMC) over the last few months. The PMC recently released and took public input on a set of draft maps that will lead to the release of their final proposal in mid to late October.
Now you have one last call to get a kick at the “gerrymandering cat” and help Wisconsin get fair maps. After the 2020 Census data was released in mid-August, the Wisconsin legislature opened its own online redistricting map portal and asked Wisconsin citizens to submit their map ideas for new districts and communities of interest. The website has helpful advice on how to participate using one of three online mapping tools. Many people have since submitted maps, but the opportunity to submit a map ends Friday, October 15th!
How can you submit a map of your own? Go to drawyourdistrict.legis.wisconsin.gov and click on Submit a Plan. You can draw and submit a district map for the whole state or just your congressional or state assembly/senate district. You can also draw a “community of interest” map that shows any area large or small that affects you.
So don’t delay. Make a map right away! If you would like to learn more and get some help making a map, join your neighbors from 4-7 PM on Thursday, October 14th for Mappy Hour – Last Call at Amery Ale Works. More details at piercecountygro.org.
For more information about redistricting and fair maps, check out fairmapswi.com.
Thank you,
David Fodroczi
Osceola
