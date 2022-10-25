Fuel costs are higher than in 2020. Inflation is at a 40 year high. Prices for groceries are sky high. But why? It started worldwide with COVID, and COVID is still affecting world economies. But other factors added to these problems. High demand for goods, still difficult to get due to reliance on Chinese factories and shipping. Natural disasters worldwide; fires, drought, heavy rains, etc. US western states’ droughts increased agricultural prices. Russia’s attack an independent Ukraine in February 2022. Ukraine, “bread basket of Europe,” was supplying African and other nations. The war has forced countries and humanitarian groups to compete for worldwide agricultural goods – increasing prices. These situations, among others, factor into creating higher costs/inflation. Natural disasters create need for repairing/rebuilding homes/factories/roads, putting pressure on limited supplies, temporarily closing oil refineries. China, world’s largest supplier/exporter of goods worldwide since 2009, continues to close their factories/cities, putting their population under lockdowns today - No production. Since the 1980’s, US average workers’ salaries have not kept up with inflation and cost of living, but Corporation’s executive salaries and benefits and shareholders profits have been increasing, even skyrocketing. And Corporations still have billions to pay for political advertising. There’s been a direct correlation with decline in unions and decline in average workers’ wages and benefits.
But the US is better off than almost every country. US inflation and unemployment is lower than most countries. The EU, 28 countries, is over 10% inflation. England, not in EU, predicting their inflation will be 20% by year end. Turkey’s inflation is now at 83%. Every government has tried controlling inflation for decades, with little success. The U.S. Federal Reserve, an independent agency, is tasked with controlling monetary policy, not the administration. With expansion of coronavirus vaccinations and Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, US job growth has increased faster and higher than previous Presidents in 40 years and severe poverty prevented. The Biden administration has presided over smaller deficits than seen under Trump’s administration, even before COVID. Compared to many world currencies, US dollar is the strongest it’s been in decades. The US is in a world economy. What happens in other countries affects the US. We export and import goods, products, supplies and services, just like other industrialized countries. Just like oil/gas, products are affected by supply and demand and disasters. Once demand picked up and there’s lack of supplies, prices skyrocketed.
