Interfaith Caregivers of Polk County loves our donors any time of the year, but we love them twice as much right now. Our nonprofit has a $13,000 challenge match for contributions made to Interfaith Caregivers during giveBIG St. Croix Valley. That means that your gift will be doubled!!

Since 1995, Interfaith Caregivers has been helping seniors (age 60 & over) and people with disabilities in Polk County. We coordinate volunteers to help our clients so they can live in their homes for as long as possible by helping one neighbor at a time.

