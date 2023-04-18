Interfaith Caregivers of Polk County loves our donors any time of the year, but we love them twice as much right now. Our nonprofit has a $13,000 challenge match for contributions made to Interfaith Caregivers during giveBIG St. Croix Valley. That means that your gift will be doubled!!
Since 1995, Interfaith Caregivers has been helping seniors (age 60 & over) and people with disabilities in Polk County. We coordinate volunteers to help our clients so they can live in their homes for as long as possible by helping one neighbor at a time.
Last year, our 129 volunteers served 282 people, provided 4,576 rides, and drove 67,412 miles to medical facilities (cancer, dialysis, and specialists), grocery stores, drug stores, banks, and more. Our volunteers also provided 4,356 other services by making friendly phone calls, delivering medicine and food, home visits, yard clean-up, minor home repairs, and providing breaks for caregivers who needed a little time for themselves. All of our services are offered at no cost to clients.
“I’ve been involved since 2018 as a volunteer and board member,” shared President Jan Carlson. “As a person who used Interfaith Caregivers for the care of my husband and myself, I’m very grateful Interfaith is here in Polk County. I can tell you that older people are happiest when living at home. Something as simple as a ride or a phone call can make such a big difference!”
You can help your neighbor in one of two ways:
• Write a check to Interfaith Caregivers. Mail to PO Box 833, St. Croix Falls, WI, 54024.
• OR give online with a credit card anytime between now and April 25th by going to www.givebigscv.org and typing Interfaith Caregivers of Polk County in the search box.
Your gift will be used to recruit, screen, train, and match more volunteers to help your neighbors continue to live at home in Polk County.
Please join me in making a contribution to Interfaith Caregivers. Help us meet our $13,000 giveBIG match!
Jan Carlson, Interfaith Caregivers Board President
