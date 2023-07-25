1. Bust up the Monopolies as many as possible too big to fail companies, companies like Tesla, Amazon, Fox Empire and others that are like Giant Squid that has their tentacles in all major business like Finance, Media, Technology, Drug, and Insurance Companies, concentrating way too much power to into certain individuals and corporations. Congress must pass some real strong Anti-Trust Laws into place that would lessen the strangle hold they have of Congress and the Senate of this Country. Create real competition.
2. Now Big Money fund’s virtually all the politicians Republican and Democrats who do you think they are working for? Citizens United Act. Passed by Republicans in 2010 wasn’t about Uniting Citizens it was about Uniting Corporations and Big money to control funding allow Dark Money for political candidates. And boy did that work. Now we need to dramatically limit how much Corporations and Big Money can fund Politian’s.
3. The historic George W, Bush and the Trump Tax Cuts for the Corporations and the Super Wealthy had the effect of virtually defunding the Treasury not to mention billionaires that pay little or no taxes. Sure we are going bankrupt because the supper rich are not paying their fair share in some cases none at all.
In the meanwhile fee’s of every kind keep going up, Groceries, Rent, Parks, licenses you name it. Some more than double. Wage’s on average 4% though some much less. Employee’s are taking a bath while many big companies and corporation made outrages profits during the pandemic on the backs of outrages demands of their employee’s. Now employee’s are beginning to understand that United You Stand, Divided You Fall. Writers, Actors, Postal Worker, UPS, Amazon Workers Unions are going on Strike or threatening to Strike. That’s the only way they have a chance to keep or get a living wage.
