I am writing in support of Steve Osero for the Amery school board election. Steve grew up in Amery and is a lifelong resident. He has had four children in the district and has been a business owner for many years, so I feel he has a good financial background and understands our community’s issues. If you are not aware, Steve published a video on You Tube discussing his stance on issues and why he is running for the school board position.
Although Steve has identified as having conservative views, he feels the board should not be political and decisions should be made in an impartial manner based on what is best for the students and best for the district. For instance, Steve is a strong advocate for parental rights in education. He does not believe parents or the school board should ban books. Steve stated parents should have the right to choose what books their child reads but should not parent their neighbors’ children. The school board should be involved on assigned readings or books that are assigned for required reading, but not on what an individual student chooses to read on their own time.
I have always found Steve to be a fair and honest person, he is very open-minded and positive, and does not have an agenda. He is active and knowledgeable about our community. On April 4th, please vote for Steve Osero. Steve is not divisive and is the right person to move the district forward in a positive direction. Here is the link to Steve’s You Tube statement: https://youtu.be/sB_QRyKzhzE
