In last week’s Amery Free Press there were two letters to the editor which misrepresented the School District of Amery.
You, the taxpayers of Amery, deserve to know the truth. Each misleading or erroneous claim is followed by the facts.
Claim: The published district budget needs to be in a format that the public can understand.
Fact: The district publishes their budget in the format required by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The budget and financial statements are independently audited, publicly presented, and posted on the district website.
Claim: The 2021-2022 academic achievement report showed the percent of Amery students who are proficient in specified subject ranges from 51% to 60%
Fact: In every subject area, at every grade level, the percentage of proficient students in Amery is significantly higher than the state average. These test results are from the intermediate school and middle school. Amery Intermediate School ranks in the top 15% of elementary schools in the state and Amery Middle School ranks in the top 5% of middle schools.
Claim: How did our district need more space with 400 fewer students to the tune of $43.5?
Fact: The elementary school portion of the referendum, where space will be added, was $8.5 million not $43.5 million. District enrollment has dropped nearly 400 students in the last 18 years. The elementary school has lost 100 students in this time. These students are already gone and there is still insufficient space for students and programs.
Claim: We could be stuck with a huge new building and a reduction of nearly 900 students by 2028.
Fact: The district is not erecting any new buildings. There will be a 6-classroom addition at the elementary. District enrollment will not drop by 900 students – that would mean two-thirds of Amery kids would be leaving the district.
Claim: We’ve already lost $4 million dollars per year in operational expenses.
Fact: The district does not lose ‘expenses.’ School finance allows districts to use a declining enrollment exemption to keep funding steady.
Claim: Last year the district hired two additional teachers. One for kindergarten and one for third grade using ESSER III money to cover the salaries of these positions for the first two years. How are we going to retain these positions when the funds run out?
Fact: The district hired two additional teachers to keep class sizes small to address COVID learning loss. When ESSER funds sunset the district will either cut positions or reallocate the budget.
Claim: Is this what they’ve been doing, reducing class sizes to retain staff?
Fact: The district has reduced class sizes to help kids who experienced learning loss, not to simply retain staff.
Claim: The Amery school district student-to-teacher ratio is 13 students to every teacher.
Fact: The class size average at the elementary is 14.8 and will be 16.1 next school year due to staff reduction. The class size average at the intermediate school is 17.1 and will be 17.3 next school year. There will be 2 staff reductions to match the projected loss of approximately 20 students.
Claim: What will the future plans be for expanding the farm, CTE residential housing, and athletic facilities? Expenses are not covered by state aid or the most recent referendum.
Fact: The school farm and CTE housebuilding are self-sustaining. Money made from our 21 plus acres of crop are used for the next crop. Money made from the sale of a home is used to build the next home. A feasibility study regarding our athletic facilities is ongoing.
The TRUTH matters.
Dr. Shawn Doerfler
District Administrator
