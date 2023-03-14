IMPORTANT April 4th Election! Mar 14, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court is on the ballot on April 4, 2023! Issues at stake are:• Protections to Act 10 reforms that have saved taxpayers billions of dollars and given school districts the ability to remove bad teachers from the classroom.• Protections for School Choice, which has allowed disadvantaged families a pathway out of failing schools. • Protections to election integrity laws, like stopping ballot harvesting and illegal drop boxes and Photo ID, supported an overwhelming margin of voters.• Protections for the unborn up to the moment of birth.• Protections for gun owners, the second amendment and our conceal carry rights.• Protections against excessive COVID lockdowns and other health care mandates.I think Janet Protasiewicz seeks to put her thumb on the scale by ruling based on her liberal political beliefs, rather than the rule of law.I think Daniel Kelly (an experienced and trustworthy judicial conservative) will apply the law as it is written, rather than legislate from the bench. Do your research! https://www.justicedanielkelly.com/ and https://www.janetforjustice.com/Watch a televised debate of Daniel Kelly and Janet Protasiewicaz, sponsored by the State Bar of Wisconsin, WISC-TV and WisPolitics.com, on March 21, 2023.Make a difference by “speaking up” through our Constitutional right toVOTE! Vote for the candidate who holds the same values as you do!PLEASE, get out and vote on April 4 or consider voting early!SPREAD THE WORD about what's at stake on April 4, 2023!Renee Iverson, AmeryPAID POLITICAL LETTER 