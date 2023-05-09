Yes, America is in a VIOLENT CYCLE. I for one place the blame on our social order in the following areas:
1) We have no undergirding strength from Spiritual Values and character. We threw out God so we reap what is the best a mad world can concoct. Evolution promotes the Survival of the fittest.
2) We have disassembled the home foundation; abusive situations, divorce etc. But note, homes without dads already breed trouble. Moms struggle and kids are upset or worse.
3) We have too many divisive issues and we polarize them politically. We are guaranteed the right to peacefully “petition our government.” It seems there are too many Protests to incite people.
4) Corporations love to make violent handheld games. Add to that Hollydale’s world of pushing the limits on “R” ratings, or simply S V. Maybe they could self-regulate this for a time.
5) Drugs and gangs seem to flourish. They do not seem to lack for weapons, and the government now enjoys the tax revenue. Please tell me the benefit of such madness?
6) Mentally unstable people, now at some simple irritation, just explode.
7) TV News usually runs 12 items per night on VIOLENCE but maybe 1 good feel story that week. Also they seem to need to reflect on the ANNIVERSARY of Columbine. (I’m waiting for a rerun of “Gunfight at OK Corral”) This could all be stopped and stick to news and world News event. Too Sad!!!!
8) Do we need VIOLENT Sat. morning Cartoons?
9) BUT ALSO CHECK WHAT YOU DO POSITIVELY. Are you a good neighbor? I think my right to swing my fist ends where your nose begins! Just a little respect may help.
