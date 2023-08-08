Recently I read about local housing challenges in a Wisconsin paper. These problems exist throughout the US. Average workers and poor not able to find affordable housing for purchase or rent or workers having to commute long distance. But rural and small towns have additional problems like lack of public transportation, high speed internet, lack of child care to name a few. There are numerous conditions contributing to housing prices; supply and demand of homes or materials, interest rates (Federal Reserve controls, not government policies), national or global economic conditions, stock market, weather related disasters. Workers and those on fixed incomes and low wages, and lack of federal funds trickling down to states and communities to help solve some problems add misery.
I don’t pretend to know specific county problems. Federal government assistance since COVID to help combat some problems will take time to reach your communities, like high-speed internet. Even with problems created by COVID, problems started in 1980’s. It sometimes takes decades for average American to feel a decline in their overall economic situation. Some contributors were companies switching from long-term investments in people and facilities to short-term to maximize Corporate and shareholder profits, sending jobs to low-cost countries and being able to write-off the costs against their taxes, labor union decline, corporations and wealthy tax cuts, federal government financial cuts to education and social programs, and deregulation. During 1980’s, with 1981 tax cuts for the rich and corporations, huge cuts to federal budget, cuts to state and local governments, and cuts to programs for the less fortunate, US homelessness increased substantially. With COVID pandemic, there was a 3.4% in people who were unsheltered from 2020 to 2022. Since 1980’s there’s been limited federal investment in infrastructure.
Lack of housing has other contributors: Institutional investors, venture capitalist, hedge funds, private equity firms, insurance companies, real estate investment trusts, and mom-and-pop landlords own about 24% of all rental housing, reducing homes for purchase and driving up costs, and Airbnb. US investors flush with cash since 2001, 2003, and 2017 tax cuts and tax code changes benefitting wealthy and corporations find real estate tax benefits appealing. Remember, no tax cuts – 1981 and beyond, paid for themselves, but only added to the national debt, while the rich became richer. Trickle-down economics does not work. Government investment in communities, infrastructure, and people do. Homelessness cost taxpayers more than providing assistance long-term.
