Last year, Amery voters were presented with a substantial school district referendum. Parents and residents received text messages, phone calls, and mail campaigns as well as the district informational videos. This caused division among the community….All chanting the need for more room, repairs, and maintenance resulting in a $43.5 million referendum. We can agree that our district needs some major updates, but are we really running out of room?

According to the WI DPI website, over the last two decades, we’ve already lost nearly 400 students. How did our district justify needing more space (with 400 fewer students) to the tune of $43.5 million? Did the district even do a population study to determine the future needs of the Amery School District?

