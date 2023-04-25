Gun violence happens everywhere – churches, schools, shopping centers, small and large towns, rural areas, etc. Recent shootings of 2 Barron County officers during a traffic stop near Cameron, population 1,878 is heartbreaking. Every country has mentally ill people and criminals, but no developed country has homicide rates of the U.S. based on per capita. The first 107 days of 2023 resulted in 163 mass shooting. Mass shootings don’t make up the majority of U.S. gun violence incidents. Innocent shootings, road rage are on the rise.

Gun related violence occurs all around the world. Of the estimated 250,227 gun-related deaths worldwide in 2019, 65.9% occurred in 6 countries, highest to lowest per capita: Brazil (population 216.1 million (census 2023)), U.S. (339.6M), Venezuela (28.7M), Mexico (128.24M), India (1.425 B), Columbia (52M).

