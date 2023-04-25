Gun violence happens everywhere – churches, schools, shopping centers, small and large towns, rural areas, etc. Recent shootings of 2 Barron County officers during a traffic stop near Cameron, population 1,878 is heartbreaking. Every country has mentally ill people and criminals, but no developed country has homicide rates of the U.S. based on per capita. The first 107 days of 2023 resulted in 163 mass shooting. Mass shootings don’t make up the majority of U.S. gun violence incidents. Innocent shootings, road rage are on the rise.
Gun related violence occurs all around the world. Of the estimated 250,227 gun-related deaths worldwide in 2019, 65.9% occurred in 6 countries, highest to lowest per capita: Brazil (population 216.1 million (census 2023)), U.S. (339.6M), Venezuela (28.7M), Mexico (128.24M), India (1.425 B), Columbia (52M).
Pew Research Center 2020 study: U.S. suicides account for 54% of gun related deaths, 43% of murders, 3% others. Gun deaths vary widely between states -highest: Mississippi (28.6 per 100,000), Louisiana (26.3) Wyoming (25.9), Missouri (24.9), Alabama (23.6). States with lowest rates: NY (5.3), Rhode Island (5.1), NJ (5.0), Massachusetts (3.7), Hawaii (3.4). U.S. has less than 5% of world’s population, but 40% of world’s civilian-owned guns. More guns have not made the U.S. safer. We are killing our own citizens.
In 1791, the 2nd Amendment was ratified. The population was 3.9 million. In 2023, 339.6 million. In 1791 it took the best riflemen 1 to 3 minutes to load and fire a Musket rifle. Those rifles were not particularly accurate. The 2nd Amendment says nothing about regulations or prohibiting regulations. Assault rifles can have extremely high firing rate depending on version, caliber, trigger, and modification. They shatter bones, destroy organs. Our founding fathers were highly educated and well-read. But our founding fathers couldn’t have imagined the inventions that exist today or even 100 years ago.
The difference between U.S. and other countries is the gun lobby power, highly funded by gun and ammunition companies, and extremist ideology among certain states that prohibits any meaningful action. Another problem is “uneven patchwork” of gun laws enacted at state level. There’s a strong correlation between stronger gun laws, such as permit requirements and waiting periods to lower gun homicides and suicides. Reasonable gun laws and banning assault weapons will make us all safer. Listening or reading hate on media outlets drives anger and fear, divides the country and can result in terrible actions.
