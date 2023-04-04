To the editor:
To the editor:
I have lived on Lincoln Lake for 40 years. The lake is very fragile with the water only being about six feet deep.
I was the person that recommended the school 30 years ago to purchase the 60 acres to the south end of the lake. It has been turned into an environmental educational ground. In the beginning I worked on the educational committee for eight years creating the trails that are there to this day.
The Amery School District since 2019 has been on an ongoing mission of dredging a trench on the south end lowering the lake four feet. If the school would have applied for a permit from the DNR and the Army Corps of Engineers to do this dredging they would have been denied. They wouldn't have let them do this dredging to drain the lake.
The school’s reasoning for draining the lake is to avoid water from the lake backflowing 350 feet and rising 38 feet to the top of the school roof.
Engineers, plumbers, storm sewer installers say that backflow is physically impossible. If the backflow was real, it would come up through the slotted manhole first being 20 feet lower than the roof, so this could never happen.
All the fish have died, destroying the wild rice bed and disturbing the nesting areas for trumpeter swans. There is an osprey nesting pole on the west side of the lake. I will never see osprey or bald eagle dive into the water catching any fish again in my lifetime.
Beaver will never be allowed to live on the lake ever again. The beaver have never posed a threat to anything. They only kept the shore groomed from gnarly vegetation.
No one could ever float a canoe or small boat. Trappers won't be able to trap muskrat, beaver or mink. It is also a hazard if anyone would walk, snowmobile or a cross-country ski on the lake they could fall through the thin ice and drown.
The lake has been turned into a swamp which can never freeze properly because of decaying vegetation and methane gas being given off. My stepson fell through the ice a year ago.
This was never about me but the environmental protection of Lincoln Lake. The deliberate draining of Lincoln Lake has been a devastating disaster.
Byron Bird Jr.
Town of Lincoln
