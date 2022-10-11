Republicans claim Democrats are out to “destroy” America. The opposite is true: Democrats want to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of all citizens. It’s the Republican Party that’s the real danger to America.
Consider the following: Never before in our history has a presidential candidate refused to accept certified election results. Never before has a sitting president colluded with insurrectionists and watched as our Capitol came under violent attack. Never before has a president absconded with top secret government documents. Never before have we witnessed a plot – one that extended all the way to the wife of a Supreme Court justice and involved a U.S. Senator from Wisconsin – to submit fraudulent lists of presidential electors to Congress in an effort to overturn a legitimate election.
From gerrymandering to making it harder to vote; from denying women’s rights to talk of “sunsetting” Social Security; from defunding public schools to opposing efforts to deal with climate change; from hostility toward the LGBTQ community to the demonization of immigrants … today’s Republican Party is taking our country backward, not forward.
Don’t believe the hype. A vote for Democrats isn’t a vote to destroy America – it’s a vote to save it.
