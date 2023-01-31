The US has never defaulted on its debt. The US dollar is considered the benchmark currency of the world. According to several right-leaning conservative publications, defaulting on the debt ceiling could mean disaster for the US. It could mean that US economy ends up in another recession hurting average and poor Americans and harm global financial stability. Investors could lose faith in the US dollar, causing US dollar to weaken, falling stocks prices, and triggering job cuts. US bond ratings would take a hit and other countries and wealthy individuals would not be willing to buy US bonds. Congress has until around August 2 to raise the legal limit. But even if the debt ceiling is raised, a prolonged fight over it could still cause long-term financial harm. The market is jittery now with the Republican deadlock. During 2011 standoff between Republicans and Obama led to stock prices plunging, first time downgrade of US credit rating, spiking mortgage rates and drop in consumer confidence and small business optimism (Forbes). US News and World Reports said government services could be slashed. Can expect to see sell-offs of U.S. Treasury bonds, which would result in raising interest rates, higher mortgage rates, and borrowing costs for everyone creating more inflation. Market panic creating a market crash like that of 2008, but worse. Gold sell-off. US dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency could be in jeopardy long-term. Republicans are discussing cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and /or other social programs that help average American, instead of increasing taxes on the wealthiest US households and corporations. Today’s top tax rate is 37% for wealthy households and 21% for corporations. But both these groups are allowed massive deductions, therefore, never paying that rate. Some corporations and wealthy individuals pay zero taxes. Both corporations and wealthy Americans became richer due to Trump’s tax cuts and the COVID pandemic, while most Americans are struggling, having problems feeding their families and paying their rent or mortgages. All Americans contribute to Social Security and Medicare and those programs shouldn’t be cut. Social programs are the last thing that should be cut. In previous history, the wealthy and corporations were expected to pay far more to reduce debt. In 1944-45, the top tax rate was 94%. Under Eisenhower, Republican, top rate was 90%. The highest corporate rate was 52.8%. Republicans always supported raising the debt ceiling for Republican presidents.
Pam Caudy
