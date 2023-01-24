Hitting the debt ceiling means reaching the amount of money the US has already borrowed. The US and Denmark are the only democratic countries with debt ceiling. Some US financial obligations include Social Security, Medicare benefits, military salaries, tax refunds and national debt interest. Rising interest rates accelerate existing debt even if no additional money is spent.
Almost every President has contributed to the debt ceiling. The debt ceiling was raised 18 times under Reagan, 8 times under Clinton, 7 times under GW Bush, 5 times under Obama, who all served 8 years. It was raised 3 times under Trump’s 4 years, passed with Republican support. During Trump’s 4-year presidency the debt increased $7.8 Trillion, only $3 Trillion incurred the year of the COVID pandemic. Trump promising to reduce the national debt, but his tax cuts made it surge. Include the pandemic and Trump oversaw the third biggest deficit increase of any president, relative to the size of the economy. Federal finances under Trump became dire before the pandemic. Trump’s Tax Cuts and Job Act (TCJA) of 2017 passed when unemployment was historically low and cuts came amidst a long bull market started during Obama’s presidency. TCJA of 2017 was rushed through the Republican Congress, cut corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, reduced top individual income rate to 37%, but allowed write-offs for some of the wealthiest individuals and Corporations, resulting in zero taxes for some. Hedge fund managers, private equity executives and venture capitalists pay 20% income taxes, keeping the carried interest tax loophole enjoyed also by real estate developers, heavily reducing the amount of income taxed on. Billionaires paid a lower percentage than working families. TCJA bill made the rich wealthier. These tax cuts were deficit-financed. Trump’s budgets included cuts to Meals on Wheels, school lunch programs, Medicaid reimbursement, and other programs that help the less fortunate.
Now Republicans are demanding social program cuts made, not increasing the debt ceiling. This request comes as Corporations are making record profits, billionaires got $1 trillion richer during Trump’s term and the pandemic made them even richer as they own most of US stock. At a time when an estimated 12 million children struggling with hunger, household food insecurity affected 12.5% of households with children, high housing/rental costs, average Americans struggle to pay bills, and we are dependent on public infrastructure investments made and paid for 50 years ago.
